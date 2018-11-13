Age is just a number! Becca Tilley spoke out about her ex-boyfriend Robert Graham dating 19-year-old model Charly Jordan.

“I mean, I’m just happy as long as he’s happy,” Tilley, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at the E! People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, November 11. “We’re still good friends … I’m just happy that he’s happy, that’s how I feel. I haven’t met her yet, but from other people, I’ve heard she’s amazing.”

Us broke the news in May 2017 that Tilley and Graham, 35, called it quits after five months of dating. “It just ended. It wasn’t like one of us cheated or there was this bitterness,” Tilley told Us in September 2017 of the breakup. “I still care a lot about him and there’s no hard feelings. Hopefully on either side, but I can say that for me.”

Graham, who competed on Desiree Hartsock’s Bachelorette season in 2013, has since moved on with Jordan. He debuted their relationship via Instagram in September, sharing a photo of them embracing beachside alongside the caption, “My favorite.”

Tilley, for her part, told Us in August that she’s on the market. “I’m dating. I have a lot of time for it. It’s more if I wanna spend my time doing that, you know?” she explained at the time. “Do I want to spend my time sifting through the dating apps, going through that stuff? It does get exhausting. You kind of get defeated if you don’t connect with someone. Like, how long do I swipe before I just give up?”

The lifestyle blogger, who placed second on Chris Soules’ Bachelor season in 2015 before appearing on Ben Higgins’ season the following year, also revealed to Us that fans still ship her ending up with Higgins, 29.

“I mean, really anyone that I’m in a photo with, I feel like I get linked to,” she teased to Us at the award show, before she and on-air host Tanya Rad won Best Pop Podcast of 2018 for their iHeartRadio show, Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad. “But Ben’s, like, one of my favorite people. He’s amazing. Not a bad person to be linked to.”

