People’s Choice Awards 2018: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

The people have spoken!

In addition to honoring Melissa McCarthy with the first-ever People’s Icon Award and Victoria Beckham, who is set to take home the first-ever Fashion Icon Award, the People’s Choice Awards is celebrating the best in TV, music and pop culture.

The 2018 People’s Choice Awards air on E! Sunday, November 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for a list of nominees and check back during Sunday’s show for a complete winner’s list:

Show of 2018

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Drama Show of 2018

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

Riverdale

The Handmaid’s Tale

Comedy Show of 2018

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Black-ish

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Revival Show of 2018

American Idol

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

Reality Show of 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show of 2018

The Voice

Ellen’s Game of Games

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

Reality TV Star of 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Outlander

Queer Eye

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

13 Reasons Why

Shameless

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Supernatural

The Originals

The Expanse

Wynonna Earp

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Male TV Star of 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Female TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

Drama TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Comedy TV Star of 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Daytime Talk Show of 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Male Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Female Movie Star of 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8

Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Drama Movie Star of 2018

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

John Cena, Blockers

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Fifty Shades Freed

A Quiet Place

Comedy Movie of 2018

Love, Simon

Blockers

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Crazy Rich Asians

Action Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ocean’s 8

Drama Movie of 2018

Fifty Shades Freed

12 Strong

Red Sparrow

Midnight Sun

A Quiet Place

Family Movie of 2018

Incredibles 2

A Wrinkle in Time

Hotel Transylvania 3

I Can Only Imagine

Christopher Robin

Male Artist of 2018

Drake

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Bruno Mars

Female Artist of 2018

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Nicki Minaj

Group of 2018

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Super Junior

Album of 2018

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Camila Cabello, Camila

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Song of 2018

Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”

Shawn Mendes, “In My Blood”

Selena Gomez, “Back to You”

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, “I Like It”

BTS, “Idol”

Country Artist of 2018

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Latin Artist of 2018

Becky G

CNCO

J Balvin

Bad Bunny

Shakira

Music Video of 2018

Selena Gomez, “Back to You”

Ariana Grande, “No Tears Left to Cry”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Camila Cabello, “Never Be the Same”

BTS, “Idol”

Concert Tour of 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7

Beauty Influencer of 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Social Star of 2018

Shane Dawson

Jenna Marbles

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Social Celebrity of 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Animal Star of 2018

Lil Bub

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Comedy Act of 2018

Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

Ali Wong

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Style Star of 2018

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Game Changer of 2018

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Nia Jax

Pop Podcast of 2018

“Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith”

“Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad”

“Anna Faris Is Unqualified”

“LADYGANG”

“Chicks in the Office”

