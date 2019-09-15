



Can’t keep their hands to themselves! Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s relationship continues to heat up, and the twosome have no trouble showing off their PDA.

The “Slide Away” songstress, 26, and the blogger, 31, enjoyed a night out at Deryck Todd’s “Strut” party at ACME

in New York City earlier this month where they sat in a semi-private back corner of the club surrounded by pals.

“[Miley] stood on top of the couch at one point,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly. “She also asked the DJ to play Britney Spears, Todrick Hall and RuPaul‘s music.”

The onlooker adds that Cyrus was “clearly having a good time” as “she danced” with Carter and had their arms around each other’s shoulders.

“[They were] stealing kisses and being cute,” the source said. “At one point, Miley and Kaitlynn were making out against a wall in full view of everyone.”

Cyrus and Carter were first linked in early August. Their relationship comes on the heels of Carter’s split from ex Brody Jenner, and the Hannah Montana alum’s breakup from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth.

One day before Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, announced they had called it quits on their marriage of nearly eight months, the former Disney Channel star was spotting locking lips with Carter in Italy.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep Cyrus told Us in a statement at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Days later, the Hunger Games actor filed for divorce from Cyrus, with an insider telling Us that Hemsworth submitted the legal documents “quickly” because the singer was “being so open about her relationship with Kaitlynn.”

“He thought they could work it out, but all those pictures of her and Kaitlynn ended that,” the source explained. “Liam comes from a very conservative family and his family was freaked out by it.”

Jenner, 36, for his part, has since moved on with girlfriend Josie Canseco.

