Brody Jenner and his new girlfriend, Josie Canseco, are still going strong.

The Hills: News Beginnings star, 36, posted a photo with model Canseco, 22, on Instagram on Friday, September 13. It’s the first photo Jenner has shared on social media of Canseco since the couple started their end of summer romance in August.

The photo shows the new couple on horseback while vacationing in Montana.

“I’d rather be lost in the woods than found in the city,” Jenner captioned the photo with a cowboy emoji.

Canseco wore a white T-shirt and light blue jeans with black boots. Jenner, meanwhile, sported a plaid flannel shirt, dark jeans, a baseball cap and brown cowboy boots.

Canseco also posted some romantic photos of their horseback riding adventure on Instagram. In her photos, Canseco and Jenner are kissing and holding hands.

“Thank you,” Canseco captioned the photo set along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram Thank you ❤️ A post shared by 🌸 (@josiecanseco) on Sep 13, 2019 at 4:26pm PDT

Jenner was previously in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. The couple announced their split in August, one year after their wedding ceremony in Indonesia. However, Jenner and Carter, 31, never obtained a marriage license in the U.S., a source told Us Weekly. Jenner was reportedly hesitant to participate in the ceremony.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” Scott Newman, a rep for the couple, told Us in a statement on August 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Jenner was first linked to Canseco, daughter of professional baseball player José Canseco, on August 11 when he posted a photo of himself in Malibu on Instagram. Canseco commented on the photo with two kiss-face emojis. Since then, they’ve been spotted out and about in Hollywood but kept their relationship off social media until now.

Carter has also moved on from the relationship — with Miley Cyrus. The pair have been spotted everywhere from Italy to the MTV Video Music Awards. Cyrus, for her part, recently ended her relationship with husband Liam Hemsworth.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!