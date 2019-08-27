



Spotted backstage: Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter at the 2019 Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26, weeks after the singer’s split from Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old Disney alum opted not to walk the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, but MTV cameras captured Cyrus and Carter walking backstage ahead of the “Mother’s Daughter” songstress’ performance. During the sweet moment, Carter lovingly grabbed Cyrus’ head before she hit the stage. The two women have been spending time together since Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, called it quits.

During the show, Cyrus performed her new single, “Slide Away,” which was seemingly inspired by her breakup from Hemsworth, during Monday’s show. The exes, who dated on and off for a decade, announced their split earlier this month after nearly eight months of marriage.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier on Monday that Carter, 30, was at the Hannah Montana alum’s performance rehearsal.

“Move on, we’re not 17 / I’m not who I used to be,” Cyrus sings in the emotional track. “You say that everything changed / You’re right, we’re grown now.”

One day after the Hunger Games actor filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 21, Cyrus denied allegations that their marriage ended because of infidelity.

“Once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here,” the “Can’t Be Tamed” songstress tweeted on Thursday, August 22. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. … I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

Carter, meanwhile, went through her own breakup earlier this month. The beauty influencer and Brody Jenner announced their split on August 2. The Hills: New Beginnings stars appear to be on good terms, however. Carter and Cyrus even sent Jenner a weed bouquet for his 36th birthday.

“Miley and Kaitlynn, you really stepped it up with this one. You know my favorite company of all time,” the DJ exclaimed via his Instagram Story. “We got the birthday card attached to the weed bouquet! Look at this!”

Hemsworth, for his part, wished Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness” in his first statement since the split.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!