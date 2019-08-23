After Miley Cyrus vehemently denied cheating on Liam Hemsworth before their split earlier this month, several celebrities left messages of support in her Instagram comments.

In a post on August 22, the “Slide Away” singer, 26, reiterated what she wrote on Twitter that day, musing on life in the public eye and vowing that she was faithful to the Hunger Games actor, whom she married in December 2018 after a decade of dating off and on.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she wrote.

Cyrus added that it’s “no secret” she was into partying in her teens and early 20s, saying that she has smoked and advocated for weed, experimented with and sang about drugs and “f—ked up and cheated in relationships” when she was younger. She also said she lost a Walmart deal for using a bong and was fired from a Hotel Transylvania gig for buying Hemsworth a penis-shaped cake. And she mentioned her nudity in her “Wrecking Ball” music video and in photos of her circulating online.

“But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, and I was committed,” she insisted. “There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

The Grammy nominee asserted that she’ll “always” love Hemsworth but explained that she needed a change: “I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where I was when I was younger.”

Scroll down to see how Madonna, Selma Blair and other stars reacted to Cyrus’ candid post.