Miley Cyrus Denies Cheating on Liam Hemsworth in Lengthy Twitter Rant

Miley Cyrus is OK with a lot of labels, but don’t call her a cheater. The “Slide Away” singer denied being unfaithful to her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, in a lengthy Twitter rant on Thursday, August 22.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” the 26-year-old began. “It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.”

After Cyrus admitted that she “f–ked up and cheated in relationships” when she was younger, she listed several controversial moments from her past, including the footage of her smoking salvia from a bong in December 2010 and her ”Wrecking Ball” music video.

The Disney alum and Hemsworth, 29, tied the knot in December 2018 after dating on and off for a decade. Cyrus made it clear on Thursday that after the twosome reconciled in 2016, she was faithful to the actor.

“Once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here,” she wrote. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. … I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Cyrus and Hemsworth called it quits after nearly eight months of marriage. The day before the news broke, the Hannah Montana alum was spotted packing on the PDA with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy. The Hunger Games actor filed for divorce on Wednesday, August 21.

Despite seemingly moving on with The Hills: New Beginnings star, Cyrus concluded on Thursday that she will “always” love Hemsworth.

“I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time,” she wrote. “You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”