Josie Canseco: 5 Things to Know About Brody Jenner’s Rumored New Woman





Moving right along! Brody Jenner may have already moved on with Josie Canseco nearly two weeks after announcing his split from Kaitlynn Carter, who is having a fling with Miley Cyrus amid the pop star’s split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Josie, 22, commented with the heart-eyes emoji after the Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, posted a beachside Instagram photo of himself in Malibu on Sunday, August 11. Adding fuel to the dating rumors, Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, responded to Josie’s comment with two kiss-face emojis.

According to TMZ, the rumored couple met during a recent New York City press tour for The Hills and were introduced to one another by Brandon Thomas Lee and Frankie Delgado, two of Jenner’s costars on the MTV show.

Scroll down to learn more about Jenner’s rumored new match!

1. She Has Famous Parents

Josie’s father is former MLB star Jose Canseco, a six-time All-Star player. Her mother is Jessica Canseco, a former waitress who starred on the VH1 reality show Hollywood Exes after she and Jose ended their marriage in 1999.

2. She Was Discovered at Coachella

Josie and best friend Charlotte D’Alessio became Instagram-famous in 2015 while they were still in high school after photographer Bryant Enslava took a viral photo of them partying at Coachella, according to BuzzFeed.

3. She Is a Reality TV Alum

In 2016, Josie and her mom, Jessica, appeared in Lifetime’s The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition, a reality show in which six famous mother-daughter duos tried to mend their broken relationships through therapy.

4. She’s a Model

Josie auditioned for the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, became Playboy’s June 2016 Playmate of the Month and walked in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

5. She Used to Date Mike Stud

Josie started dating the rapper in 2015, according to TMZ, and announced their split to the site this January. “We’ve been split for a while now,” she said at the time. “Nothing but love for him always!”

