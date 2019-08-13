



When Jenner, 35, uploaded a photo to Instagram on Sunday, August 11, of himself standing in Malibu near the ocean, Canseco, 22, commented with the heart-eyes emoji. His mom, Linda Thompson, responded to the Florida native’s comment with two kiss-face emojis.

TMZ reported on Tuesday, August 13, that the rumored couple met during the Hills cast’s recent press tour in New York City. Jenner’s costars Brandon Thomas Lee and Frankie Delgado reportedly introduced him to the Playboy stunner at a hotel party, and the pair have since been regularly hanging out. They have also been spotted kissing and showing PDA around friends, according to the website.

Canseco is the daughter of former MLB player Jose Canseco and his ex-wife Jessica Canseco. She was named Playboy Playmate of the Month in June 2016, and made her runway debut at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Jenner and Carter, 30, announced their breakup on August 2, with their rep telling Us Weekly, “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.” The former couple had a wedding ceremony in Indonesia in June 2018, although a source told Us that they never made their union legal by obtaining a marriage license in the U.S.

Carter was later spotted kissing Miley Cyrus on vacation with friends in Italy — just a few hours before the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, announced they had called it quits after less than eight months of marriage.

Jenner poked fun at Cyrus and Carter’s hookup in an Instagram comment, writing, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.” The Hannah Montana alum promptly responded, “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”

