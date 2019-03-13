Shutting it down. Jose Canseco’s ex-wife Jessica Canseco insisted there is not any truth to his recent accusation that Alex Rodriguez cheated on Jennifer Lopez with her.

“Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!” the Hollywood Exes alum, 46, tweeted on Tuesday, March 12. “I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends.” (Jose tweeted about meeting with aliens and Bigfoot earlier this year.)

In a second tweet, she added, “In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie [Wilson] and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god.”

Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!🖐🏻I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends😂🤦‍♀️ — jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) March 12, 2019

In fact I don’t even get on twitter had to download app again and don’t watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on. Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) March 12, 2019

Jose, 54, claimed in a series of tweets on Sunday, March 10, that Rodriguez, 43, cheated on new fiancée Lopez, 49, with Jessica, to whom the former Oakland A’s player was married from 1996 to 1999.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” he wrote. “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone. Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of s–t.”

The Cuba native then tweeted his phone number so the Grammy winner could call him to learn “the truth.”

Us Weekly later exclusively revealed that Lopez was unfazed by Jose’s tweets. “She’s heard the cheating rumors in the past and has never let it bother her,” a source said. “She trusts [Rodriguez] and his love. They are inseparable and together almost all of the time. Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”

The allegation came one day after the Second Act star and Rodriguez, who have been dating since February 2017, announced their engagement and shared a photo of the bride-to-be’s estimated $1.4 million diamond ring on Instagram.

“Marriage is something that became important to both of them and their kids,” a source explained in the new issue of Us Weekly, referencing Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, 11, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. “They know they want to make this commitment to forever together.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!