Jennifer Lopez is turning the other cheek after Jose Canseco accused her new fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, of being unfaithful.

“She’s heard the cheating rumors in the past and has never let it bother her,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She trusts him and his love. They are inseparable and together almost all of the time. Jose Canseco has an ax to grind, but she doesn’t hear the noise.”

The “On the Floor” singer, 49, and the former New York Yankees third baseman, 43, announced on Saturday, March 9, that they are engaged. The couple, who started dating in February 2017, shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the bride-to-be’s estimated $1.4 million diamond ring, but Canseco, 54, tried to steal their thunder just one day later by publicly calling out longtime rival A-Rod.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” the former Oakland A’s player claimed on Twitter on Sunday, March 10, referencing his wife from 1996 to 1999. “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone.”

Canseco went on to call Rodriguez “a piece of s–t” and asked Lopez to call him to find out “the truth.” He also challenged the sports analyst to “a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want.”

After the ex-Bash Brother’s Twitterstorm went viral, another source told Us, “Jose doesn’t know what he’s talking about. His tweets aren’t true.”

Canseco and Rodriguez’s contentious history dates back to 2008, when the Cuba native claimed in his book Vindicated that he “introduced Alex to a known supplier of steroids.” Both former MLB stars have admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs during their careers.

With reporting by Brody Brown

