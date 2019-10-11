Liam Hemsworth Is ‘So Into’ Maddison Brown Amid Miley Cyrus Divorce





A new flame! Liam Hemsworth is enjoying getting to know Maddison Brown amid his divorce from Miley Cyrus, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He’s so into Maddison and really likes her,” the source reveals. “Liam feels like Maddison gets him and understands him, partly because she is also Australian. They also both share similar senses of humor.”

The budding couple were first spotted together on Thursday, October 10, and they spent most of the day together. They had lunch at the Italian restaurant Sant Ambroeus in the West Village area of New York City before heading over to The Flower Shop bar on the Lower East Side later in the evening.

“Spending time with Maddison has been natural, fun and easy for Liam,” the source tells Us, noting that the Hunger Games star, 29, has been “trying to move on from Miley with the encouragement of his family.”

Brown, 22, had been crushing on Hemsworth from afar before they started seeing each other. In June, she joked during a game of “F–k, Marry, Kill” on the Zach Sang Show that she would like to “f–k” Liam and his famous brothers, Luke and Chris Hemsworth, “at the same time.”

“I couldn’t marry them. I’m too insecure,” she explained. “I would just be like, ‘You’re too attractive. You are never allowed to leave the house.’”

Nearly four months later, news broke of the Australia natives’ romance. An eyewitness told Us exclusively that the actor “asked for a table outside and had his arm around Madison’s back” when they arrived at Sant Ambroeus on Thursday.

“Liam and Maddison were both smiling and laughing a little, but there was no kissing or PDA,” the onlooker said. “They looked really great together and seemed very at ease with each other. It was romantic, but they seemed like friends enjoying each other’s company.”

The Daily Mail later published photos of the pair kissing and goofing around outside The Flower Shop.

Prior to dating the Dynasty star, Liam was married to Cyrus. The on-off couple were together for 10 years when they tied the knot at their Nashville-area home in December 2018. The singer, 26, announced their split in August, and Liam filed for divorce 11 days later.

Cyrus then romanced Kaitlynn Carter for a month before breaking up in late September. She is now dating Cody Simpson.

