Maddison Brown Once Joked About Wanting to F--k All 3 Hemsworth Brothers





One’s better than none? Maddison Brown joked about wanting to have sex with Luke, Chris and Liam Hemsworth nearly four months before her date with the Hunger Games star.

During a round of “F–k, Marry, Kill” on the Zach Sang Show on June 13, the Dynasty star, 22, was asked to choose between her fellow Australians Luke, 37, Chris, 36, and Liam, 29, as well as Margot Robbie and Hugh Jackman. Without hesitation, she killed off Jackman, 50.

“Gonna get that one right off the table,” she quipped.

Brown then said that she would like to marry Robbie, 29, “because I would like to f–k her for life.”

As for the Hemsworth brothers? “I will f–k [them] — but at the same time,” she said. “I couldn’t marry them. I’m too insecure. I would just be like, ‘You’re too attractive. You are never allowed to leave the house.’”

Fast-forward to Thursday, October 10, and the actress was spotted holding hands with Liam in New York City’s West Village neighborhood after having lunch at the Italian eatery Sant Ambroeus.

“The entire restaurant turned heads when they arrived, but it was unclear if patrons knew who he was or were just staring because Liam had such a presence,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. “Liam asked for a table outside and had his arm around Maddison’s back while they were escorted to their table.”

The new couple spent more than an hour at the restaurant, where they “were both smiling and laughing a little, but there was no kissing or PDA,” according to the onlooker.

“They looked really great together and seemed very at ease with each other,” the eyewitness told Us. “It was romantic, but they seemed like friends enjoying each other’s company.”

The outing came one day after a source told Us exclusively that Liam is “open to meeting people” after his split from now-estranged wife Miley Cyrus.

The Hannah Montana alum, 26, announced her breakup with Liam in August after less than eight months of marriage. The actor filed for divorce 11 days after the news broke.

Cyrus subsequently dated Kaitlynn Carter for a month before going their separate ways in late September. She has since started seeing Cody Simpson.

