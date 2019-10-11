



An onlooker exclusively tells Us Weekly that the duo had a late lunch at the West Village restaurant Sant Ambroeus in New York City. “Liam was in dark sunglasses and kept them on for their lunch,” the onlooker tells Us. “When Liam and Maddison walked into the restaurant, he was holding her hand.”

Hemsworth, 29, and Brown, 22, attracted attention on the street and then inside the eatery, the eyewitness adds: “The entire restaurant turned heads when they arrived, but it was unclear if patrons knew who he was or were just staring because Liam had such a presence. … Liam asked for a table outside and had his arm around Maddison’s back while they were escorted to their table.”

The couple ended up staying at the restaurant for a little over an hour. “Liam and Maddison were both smiling and laughing a little, but there was no kissing or PDA,” the onlooker recalls. “They looked really great together and seemed very at ease with each other. It was romantic, but they seemed like friends enjoying each other’s company.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus, 26, announced in August that they were splitting after nearly eight months of marriage, and the Hunger Games actor filed for divorce from the pop star 11 days later.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” a rep for Cyrus told Us Weekly at the time. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Since splitting from Hemsworth, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer dated blogger Kaitlynn Carter for about a month before getting romantic with Cody Simpson. The Aussie singer-songwriter has been by Cyrus’ side as she recovers from tonsillitis, and she called him her “BF” on Instagram on Tuesday, October 8.

During a previous split from Cyrus, Hemsworth dated Independence Day: Resurgence costar Maika Monroe and Hobbs & Shaw actress Eiza González.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!