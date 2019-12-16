



Nearly a year after marrying Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth may officially be moving on. The actor was recently spotted at lunch with Gabriella Brooks and his parents in Byron Bay, Australia.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 29-year-old Hunger Games star appears to be introducing the 21-year-old Australian model to his parents, Craig and Leonie, on Friday, December 13. While it’s unclear if Brooks had ever met Hemsworth’s parents prior to this lunch, they greeted her with hugs and smiles.

The Isn’t It Romantic actor and Cyrus, 27, called it quits in August after less than eight months of marriage.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

Hemsworth, who dated on the former Disney star for a decade before their December 2018 wedding, filed for divorce on August 21. While his relationship with Brooks is seemingly heating up, Hemsworth was previously linked to Maddison Brown. The actor was seen making out with the Dynasty actress in New York City in October.

Brown, 22, dodged a question about their relationship earlier this month.

“I’m not answering that question. My rule is not talking about my personal life,” the CW star told Confidential magazine. “I understand it, it’s human nature … everyone wants gossip. It doesn’t really bother me too much. I don’t really pay attention to it.”

Cyrus, for her part, is dating Cody Simpson. The twosome, who were friends before their relationship turned romantic, celebrated Thanksgiving together last month.

“We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship,” the 22-year-old singer told Us on October 11. “The reason why it’s not like … it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”