



Defining the relationship? For the first time, Maddison Brown has publicly addressed her low-key romance with Liam Hemsworth.

“I’m not answering that question,” Brown, 22, said in a new interview with Confidential magazine, per E! News. “My rule is not talking about my personal life.”

The Dynasty actress continued by noting how she “can understand it from an objective point of view why people are interested,” but she remained firm on refraining from touching on the subject. “It’s not really in my day-to-day reality,” she added. “I understand it, it’s human nature … everyone wants gossip. It doesn’t really bother me too much. I don’t really pay attention to it.”

Brown’s comments about her romance with Hemsworth, 29, comes after her rumored beau’s sister-in-law, Elsa Patsky, opened up about the Last Song actor’s love life. Speaking with Hola! in November, the 43-year-old Spanish model stated that Hemsworth is worthy of happiness in the romance department.

“After a relationship that you’ve dedicated 10 years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well,” she said at the time. “He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much better.”

The Aussie duo made headlines when they were first spotted on October 10, months after Hemsworth announced his separation from estranged wife Miley Cyrus in August. After grabbing a bite at Sant Ambroeus, they were seen holding hands while walking through New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

An onlooker told Us Weekly exclusively that Hemsworth and Brown arrived at the Italian restaurant hand in hand, and they were “smiling and laughing a little.” There was zero “kissing or PDA” during their lunch, but the eyewitness said that it was still “romantic.”

The pair soon engaged in PDA when they hit up Flower Bar in NYC days later. A source said that they were “rubbing each other’s legs, kissing, tons of PDA in their back, dimly lit table area.”

Hemsworth is “so into” Brown and he “really likes her,” an insider told Us on October 11. The Isn’t It Romantic actor also “feels like Maddison gets him and understands him, partly because she is also Australian.”