



Laughter is the best medicine! Miley Cyrus not-so-subtly referenced her brief marriage to Liam Hemsworth in an Instagram comment on Thursday, December 19.

The Grammy nominee, 27, cracked the joke after noticing that contemporary artist Matty Mo changed his Instagram bio to read, “Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020.” Mo, who is best known for creating the art collective The Most Famous Artist, then shared a screenshot of the update on his feed alongside the caption, “Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there — @mileycyrus.”

In response, Cyrus commented, “It probably won’t last long. But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

The Hannah Montana alum and Hemsworth, 29, met in 2009 on the set of their movie The Last Song. They got engaged in 2012, broke up in 2013 and reconciled their relationship in 2016. The couple quietly married at their Nashville-area home in December 2018. However, Cyrus’ rep announced their split less than eight months later.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the singer’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on August 10. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus 11 days later as she started dating Kaitlynn Carter, who was recently separated from Brody Jenner. The former Disney Channel’s romance with the lifestyle blogger, 31, only lasted a month, and Cyrus moved on with Cody Simpson in October.

“This ‘ dating ’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown ass woman experiencing this,” she tweeted after news broke of her romance with Simpson, 22. “I was in a committed relationship for almost All my teens and early 20s ; with the exception of a few breaks , which usually In those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R. … Get used to me dating – this is where I am at ! #HotGirlFall.”

Hemsworth, for his part, was linked to actress Maddison Brown in October. More recently, he was spotted with model Gabriella Brooks.