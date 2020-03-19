Getting in on the shelfie game! Jared Leto took a “shelfie” snapshot and shared the contents of his refrigerator with all of his social media followers.

The Dallas Buyer’s Club star, 48, took a photo of the inside of his fridge on Thursday, March 19, and posted the picture on Instagram while also challenging some of his famous friends to do the same. “Fridge #shelfie,” he explained in the caption. “I showed you mine now show me yours @theellenshow @lewishamilton @zedd.”

The Academy Award winner added: “P.S. swipe for my guilty pleasure,” and included a separate photo that featured multiple bags of Uncle Eddie’s vegan peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.

Sweet indulgences aside, a look inside Leto’s fridge proves that he is a seriously healthy eater. Not only does the Louisiana native maintain a mostly vegan diet, but his fridge shows no sign of sodas or high-calorie snacks. Instead, there are some of fruits and vegetables, fermented foods in multiple jars, Ezekiel bread, almond milk and more.

That bread, as it turns out, served as the base of Leto’s breakfast on Thursday. In an Instagram Story, he showed off his morning meal, which consisted of “Ezekiel cinnamon raisin English muffins with GT coco yogurt and topped w/ pistachios.”

“Yum,” he declared of the vegan dish.

When the My So-Called Life alum was asked about his youthful appearance by Rolling Stone in July 2016, he credited his plant-based eating regimen. “It’s probably just down to sleep and diet. If you travel long haul a lot or don’t sleep much, it’s not going to last very long, that’s for sure,” he said at the time. “I’m pretty healthy so I think that helps a lot. I’ve been that way for a long time – 20 solid years of eating vegetarian/vegan and taking care of myself. That probably helps the preservation process.”

However, Leto also revealed that he doesn’t always maintain a strict vegan diet and will sometimes eat foods with dairy or feast on fish. “I’m actually a ‘cheagan’ — a cheating vegan,” he clarified to the publication. “I don’t eat meat ever. But if someone’s mom made a cookie and handed it to me, I’d probably take a bite, or if I’m in Alaska and there’s wild salmon out of the river, I’d probably eat it.”