Courteney Cox sure does know how to play for a laugh.

On Saturday, June 1, the Friends star posted a picture of herself to Instagram in a car sporting a bit of facial hair thanks to a gender-bending photo filter. In the caption she wrote, “Jared Leto vibes today #feelinggorgeous.”

And, well, the 54-year-old actress does look quite similar to the 47-year-old actor —which we already knew thanks to an earlier social media post by Leto himself.

On Tuesday, May 25, the Dallas Buyers Club star posted a car selfie to Instagram to promote his latest film, Moribus. In the beautifully lit shot, the award-winning actor’s hair shines and skin glows. In the comments fellow A-lister Zach Braff dragged him for looking like Cox. “Courtney Cox vibes today,” he wrote. “Gorgeous.”

When the Cougar Town actress posted hers, stars also flooded the comments section. Gwyneth Paltrow and Justin Theroux posted crying faces, Poppy Delevingne went with a hand raised Emojii and ex-husband David Arquette responded with a set of fire symbols.

“C’MON,” wrote former co-star Lisa Kudrow, while Allison Janney commented, “Dude.”

David Spade who also commented on Leto’s original post (writing, “Good god”), on Saturday’s post wrote, “solid.”

The Scrubs star who kicked off this whole hilarious back and forth even chimed in praising the photo. “This is the most beautiful content I have ever seen on this app,” he said.

We here at Stylish love a good twinning moment. Some of our favorites are mother-daughter look-a-likes such as Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe who nail girl-next-door glam as well as style icons Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn.

Then there are couples who dress similarly from time to time like Victoria and David Beckham and Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

However, none of these have Us smiling as much as this Courteney Cox and Jared Leto instance.

