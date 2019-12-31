A little organization can go a long way!

As many celebrities will tell you, revamping areas of your home, especially your kitchen, can alleviate anxiety and save time. What’s more? Ultra-tidy spaces can also be really comforting to look at.

If there’s a queen of home organization, it’s Khloé Kardashian. The star, who has been outspoken about her “Khlo-CD” in the past, has a love of neat spaces, which is why she called on The Home Edit – a Los Angeles-based home organization service – to help her freshen up certain parts of her California abode in June 2019. The re-org came not long after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star returned to her home state full-time following her nasty split from Tristan Thompson.

In addition to organizing the E! personality’s refrigerator so each item inside it was grouped by both color and size, The Home Edit worked magic on Kardashian’s candy drawers and grouped each confection together in separate containers. “I love @thehomeedit!!!” the Revenge Body star wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “Please, anyone from the team move in with me! I will support you and take care of you as long as you always promise to do stuff like this.”

The Kocktails With Khloé alum even had The Home Edit do a number on her condiment cabinet, which now features an array of sauces and salad dressings organized by height and color on a series of rotating racks.

For Christina Anstead, organization was a must after she welcomed her son Hudson in September 2019. In fact, the reality star was so desperate for some tidiness in her life that she treated herself to an early Christmas present in December 2019 and called on Done & Done Home, a professional organizing service based in New York City, for some much-needed assistance.

“Since our baby boy came into our life our home has become clutter city … especially my pantry and closet,” she confessed on her Instagram Stories at the time, sharing before-and-after looks at both spaces.

Luckily, the company was able to work its magic and straighten up the “scary” portions of Anstead’s California home. “Thank you @doneanddonehome for dialing these areas for me. I have found so many things I forgot existed and I feel happy when I look in these areas now,” she concluded.

Scroll down to see more hyper-organized celebrity fridges and pantries!