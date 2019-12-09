Getting organized! Christina Anstead doesn’t have much free time on her hands these days thanks to her 3-month-old son, Hudson, so she enlisted some professional help in an effort to get her California home in tip-top shape as she heads into the holiday season.

On Sunday, December 8, the Christina on the Coast star, 36, took to Instagram to share a look at her newly organized pantry and closet. “I treated myself to an early Christmas present- ORGANIZATION,” Anstead captioned a series of snapshots on the photo-sharing app. “Since our baby boy came into our life our home has become clutter city … especially my pantry and closet.”

The HGTV personality called the untidy spaces “scary,” which is why she called on Done & Done Home, a professional organizing service based in New York City, for some assistance. The company transformed both locales with a little help from some labels and additional storage.

The pantry was especially impressive, given that there’s now no clutter to speak of because every food item currently has its own place. While cereals are now housed in their own containers on a low shelf, chips and other pantry staples were put in woven baskets in a slightly higher spot.

All of the spices also have their own designated perch right next to the door, making it easy to reach in and grab some pepper or garlic powder while cooking.

“Thank you @doneanddonehome for dialing these areas for me,” Anstead added on Instagram. “I have found so many things I forgot existed and I feel happy when I look in these areas now.”

Though Anstead’s seal of approval is impressive, she wasn’t the only one thrilled with the revamped spaces. The Flip or Flop star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared a snapshot of her holding Hudson in the now-tidy pantry. “Hudson is impressed,” she quipped of her smiling younger son.

In addition to Hudson, whose dad is Ant Anstead, Christina shares daughter Taylor, 9, and son Brayden, 4, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The HGTV stars split in 2016 after seven years of marriage. El Moussa, 38, went public with his relationship with girlfriend Heather Rae Young in July, while Christina wed Ant, 40, in December 2018 and welcomed Hudson in September.

Scroll down to see more of Christina’s newly organized spaces!