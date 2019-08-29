First Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, and now Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz! The longtime Vanderpump Rules couple are the latest pair to get a visit from Home on Point, an in-home organization and design company founded by Shanel Arnold.

Maloney, 32, and Schwartz, 36, moved into their L.A.-area abode in April. The home boasts a pool, fireplace and newly renovated kitchen, which Arnold was able to work her magic in. According to Maloney’s Instagram Stories, the professional organizer not only shepherded a major revamp on the pair’s kitchen, but tackled the nearby pantry as well. “Major pantry goals,” she declared.

In fact, the small room just off the kitchen now features its own custom door and a designated spot for some of Schwartz’s speciality cocktail ingredients. The newly organized pantry, which was tidied up with help from woven baskets and acrylic containers, also has specific spots for beverages, chips, granola bars and more.

But the Home on Point crew wasn’t done just yet! Arnold and her company also helped organize Maloney and Schwartz’s refrigerator, which the former was very grateful for. “The girls at Home on Point really turned out this pantry so much. But you can’t forget about the other most important [thing],” the SUR server declared on Instagram Stories. “This fridge that they did of ours too. It looks so pretty and so organized.”

“Thank you so much ladies,” she added.

Scroll down to see more photos of the reality TV couple’s newly organized kitchen and pantry!