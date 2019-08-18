



Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 17, weeks after legally remarrying.

“I love you more and more everyday,” Maloney, 32, captioned three photos from their 2016 wedding on Instagram. “Thank you for loving me! Happy Anniversary Bubba!!!!!!”

The Tom Tom owner, 36, also gave a shout-out to his wife, sharing a black-and-white photo of her in bed with their dog.

“This was the first time bubba opened her eyes as a married woman,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “You can almost feel her post wedding hangover looking at this pic. The next two weeks after this were fckn dreamy.”

The pair’s costars Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright also wished their pals a happy anniversary, with Jax Taylor sharing a photo of the couple on his Instagram Stories and writing, “Happy anniversary to these two love birds, proud to be your friends, marriage ain’t easy especially in our situation but you both make it look so easy. Love you.”

The celebration comes just weeks after the Maloney and Schwartz held a second wedding in Las Vegas. The day after Us Weekly confirmed that the reality TV stars obtained a marriage license in Sin City on July 24, they made things official with a Western-themed ceremony attended by Cartwright, Taylor, Madix and Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett.

Maloney and Schwartz, who wed in front of Bravo cameras during season 5 of Pump Rules, learned earlier in July that they weren’t legally married with pal Lance Bass revealing that they failed to fill out their paperwork correctly.

Shay didn’t attend the second wedding celebration because she was recovering from a procedure to freeze her eggs. Kristen Doute also didn’t make the trip to Vegas. While it was unclear why at the time, fans learned earlier this month that Doute and Schroeder are feuding.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!