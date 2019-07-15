Back for round two! Less than a year after freezing her eggs, Scheana Shay has decided to undergo the procedure for a second time.

“Freezing my eggs. Round 2!” the 34-year-old Vanderpump Rules star tweeted on Monday, July 15, after a fan asked about videos she posted via Instagram Story that showed her giving herself a shot.

Shay first revealed she was in the process of hormone injections exclusively to Us Weekly in November 2018.

“It would be very selfish of me to not do it now and then be, like, 40 and find the love of my life and be like, ‘I should have frozen my eggs when I was 33,’” she explained at the time.

Less than two months later, the reality TV star underwent the egg-retrieval procedure at the Southern California Reproductive Center.

“Today’s the day! Bye bye eggs! For me personally, this has been a very easy, painless and awesome experience. Everyone is different I’m sure,” Shay wrote alongside a photo of her in a hospital gown in January. “I am single and no where near trying to have a baby.”

The “Good As Gold” songstress further explained why the process was “easy” for her, noting that she has “no problem” with needles.

“It was an awesome experience to see everything that goes into freezing eggs,” she wrote. “My doctor highly recommended for me to do this to have a better chance at a healthy baby down the road.”

Fans of the Bravo hit have watched Shay be unlucky in love over the years. The SURver’s two-year marriage and subsequent split from Mike Shay were documented on the series. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

While Shay quickly moved on from Shay with Rob Valletta, the twosome called it quits after less than a year together in August 2017.

Shay has also been linked to The Bachelorette’s Robby Hayes and former SUR bartender Adam Spott, but is currently single.

“I still do believe in marriage,” she told Us in November 2018. “But it would take someone really, really special to have me go through all that again.”

