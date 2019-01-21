Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay shared a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed on Saturday, January 19, and revealed that she was getting her eggs removed and frozen.

“Today’s the day! Bye bye eggs! For me personally, this has been a very easy, painless and awesome experience. Everyone is different I’m sure,” the 33-year-old captioned the Instagram pic taken at the Southern California Reproductive Center. “I am single and no where near trying to have a baby. So for me- yes, this was an easy process and when i say painless, I’m referring to the needles which i have no problem with.”

The Bravo star explained that her doctor had recommended the procedure “to have a better chance at a healthy baby down the road,” adding, “You never know what will happen in life.”

Shay recommended the procedure for women in their late twenties and early thirties, if they can afford it, and added that she is planning a second round of harvesting in the summer.

“In no way am I trying to minimize those struggling with infertility by saying this is ‘easy,’” she continued. “I’m not trying to have a baby right now, so this was an easy decision for me to make and thankfully I’m fortunate enough to be able to afford it. My heart goes out to all of the women struggling with infertility.”

“I could likely be in that boat one day which is why I’m being proactive now,” she wrote, revealing that she has low AMH levels, which is a sign of a low number of eggs remaining in the ovaries. “I’ve also had numerous women reach out thanking me for sharing this bc if they knew sooner that this was an option, maybe they wouldn’t be struggling with infertility issues.”

Shay exclusively told Us Weekly in November that she was planning to have the procedure even though she was “terrified.”

“It would be very selfish of me to not do it now and then be, like, 40 and find the love of my life and be like, ‘I should have frozen my eggs when I was 33,’” she explained.

Since her split from her costar and husband Mike Shay in 2016, Scheana has dated Amber Valletta’s brother, Robert Valletta, and SUR bartender Adam Spott. She was most recently seen at an event with Tom Tom employee Max Boyens, but told Us they are “not serious.”

The “Good as Gold” singer also locked lips with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes on a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules but told Us they are just “really good friends.”

