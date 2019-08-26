Get ready to be envious of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s newly organized home! The Vanderpump Rules stars moved into a nearly $2 million house in the Los Angeles area in June, and after taking some time to settle into the new five-bedroom abode, the newlyweds enlisted some help to make sure the house is ridiculously neat.

Cartwright, 30, showed off portions of her tidy home on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 25. The Kentucky native shared snapshots of the pair’s black and white laundry room, which includes labels and bins galore, and even boasts a special spot for those dreaded lost socks. She also posted photos of the nearby linen closet, which underwent a “refresh” complete with more labels and chic storage baskets.

According to the star’s Instagram posts, the neat revamp was done with some help from Home on Point, an in-home organization and design company founded by Shanel Arnold. Arnold later called the pair “dream clients” on Instagram and noted that Cartwright is a “natural at organizing.”

The Home on Point Instagram account shared even more photos of the reality stars’ orderly home, including an in-depth look at their color-coordinated refrigerator, which was tidied up after Arnold removed everything from the appliance, threw out expired items and scrubbed it with an organic cleaner.

The fridge was further organized thanks to a bevy of cute labels and clear containers. Taylor, 40, and Cartwright’s kitchen was very reminiscent of Khloé Kardashian’s kitchen, which underwent a similar refresh this summer after she moved back into her California home following her split from Tristan Thompson.

Scroll down to see more of Taylor and Cartwright’s insanely organized home!