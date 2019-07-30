Inside ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Brittany Cartrwight and Jax Taylor’s Stunning New L.A.-Area Home: Details





Newlyweds Brittany Cartrwight and Jax Taylor are settling into married life — in a nearly $2 million house! The Vanderpump Rules stars have moved into a new Los Angeles-area home, equipped with a backyard made for entertaining.

Cartwright, 30, and Taylor, 40, purchased the 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom abode on the heels of their June wedding in Kentucky. The couple’s kitchen features a wine refrigerator, walk-in pantry and butler’s pantry, as well as optimal seating and white cabinetry.

The 8,000 sq. ft. property boasts an incredible backyard with an in-ground pool and spa, private cabana and large grilling area. Upstairs, the twosome can get comfortable in a master bedroom that is beautifully built with pitched ceilings, a large bathroom with a double vanity, a large walk-in closet and French doors that lead to a balcony overlooking their outdoor space.

Off the kitchen lies an open living room with a fireplace and glass doors that lead out to the backyard. The home is made for entertaining both indoor and outdoor complete with an advanced surround sound system.

The large house is a perfect place to expand their family — something they’re both looking forward to doing in the near future.

“I’m definitely eager to have kids and Jax is eager to have kids,” Cartwright gushed to Us in April. “He’ll be 40 two weeks after [the wedding]. I’m 30, we’re ready. We’re buying a house. When it happens it happens. We’re not going to be very careful. We’re gonna let it come with God’s grace, and he’ll give us a baby when it’s ready.”

To which her husband added: “I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready to have kids. I’m ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gymnastics coach, whatever. That’s my next job.”

Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot at the gorgeous Kentucky Castle last month surrounded by Pump Rules costars Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix who served as bridesmaids. Castmates and close pals Katie Maloney acted as Brittany’s matron of honor, while Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval doubled up as Taylor’s best men.

Their nuptials were officiated by Taylor’s business partner and close pal Lance Bass. Cartwright, who started dating her husband in 2015, looked picture-perfect in an off-the-shoulder white wedding gown with a long train.

