Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods is set to play out on the Sunday, June 23, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the model isn’t sweating what fans are about to see.

“You know, everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” Woods, 21, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, June 17. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

As for how she thinks she’ll be portrayed during the dramatic episode of the hit reality show, the SECNDNTURE founder said she hopes the “real” her “will shine” so she — and everyone else — can move past the spectacle. “Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop,” Woods added. “The world doesn’t stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Woods was spotted “making out” with Thompson, 28, at a Los Angeles house party while he was still dating her best friend Kylie Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian.

While it wasn’t the first time the NBA player was unfaithful to the Good American cofounder — Thompson made headlines for cheating on her in April 2018 just days before she gave birth to their now-14-month-old daughter, True — his rendezvous with Woods led Kardashian to call it quits on their relationship.

A source told Us earlier this month that Kardashian “has moved past all of her drama with” Thompson, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be tuning into the show next week. “Well needless to say I won’t be live chatting next week,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author tweeted on Sunday, June 16, in regard to the episode. “Sorry guys.”

The insider added of the exes: “They are still coparenting and she doesn’t have ill will towards Tristan. Khloé is so happy with True it’s like nothing else matters.”

Prior to her relationship with Thompson, Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016 and had high-profile romances with rapper French Montana and NBA star James Harden.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

