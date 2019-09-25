Kim Zolciak’s refrigerator is in serious need of a makeover. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 23, and reluctantly gave her followers a look inside the kitchen appliance, which is stuffed to the brim with various foods.

The refrigerator was being examined by the Zolciak-Biermann family’s personal chef, Tracey Bloom. Apparently, the Top Chef alum had decided to chastise her boss and pal after noting that the reality star, 41, had a penchant for buying a bit too much of one particular item.

During the course of the fridge inspection, Bloom counted 11 boxes of Texas Toast as the Don’t Be Tardy star laughed in the background. “I’m crying,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a pair of crying-laughing emojis.

As Bloom explained, the prevalence of Texas Toast in the reality TV family’s fridge stems from forgetfulness. According to the New York native, Zolciak orders the carb-packed item online without realizing she already has several boxes of it in her possession, hence the overflow.

Clearly enthralled with the contents of Zolcaiak’s fridge, Bloom kept going, and eventually stumbled upon a few boxes of Newport cigarettes in the corner of the refrigerator’s top shelf. While storing cigarettes in the fridge isn’t totally unusual, Bloom pointed out that those particular ones had been in there for quite some time.

“You don’t even smoke,” she declared. Through laughter, Zolciak agreed. “I haven’t smoked in five f–king years, but I’m afraid to let ’em go, y’all,” she said.

Scroll down to see more of the Zolciak-Biermann family’s jam-packed refrigerator.