Antoni Porowski may have a myriad of famous friends, but there was only one star on his mind when he was asked which celebrity he’d love to cook for.

“Justin Theroux,” the 35-year-old Queer Eye cast member told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, January 22, while speaking about Country Crock’s Plant Butter. “I was actually thinking about him recently,” the Canadian reality star said of his pick. Porowski also noted that Theroux, 48, would make an ideal dining buddy for him because the pair “have a mutual love of Tex-Mex.”

The Antoni in the Kitchen author added: “[Justin] makes really good nachos, and he introduced me to this really nice Yuzu hot sauce.”

According to Porowski, the Tropic Thunder star’s go-to topping took those nachos to the next level. “It has has the right amount of acid from the Yuzu, which is a citrus that’s kind of like a little limey and tangy, but it also has the heat, a little bit of like green hot sauce — like green Tabasco,” he explained.

Another perk of cooking for Theroux? His dog, Kuma. Porowski gushed to Us about the “adorable” pit bull mix — a Hurricane Harvey rescue The Leftovers alum adopted in 2018.

As Porowski lamented, mixes like Kuma are typically “so misunderstood,” which is something Theroux, who was married to Jennifer Aniston until February 2018, is working diligently to fix. “He’s brought that to my attention,” the culinary pro explained. “He’s very active in promoting awareness to rescues and I respect him for many reasons, but for that in particular.”

“Also, his love of hot sauce!” Porowski quipped.

With the new year well underway, The Village Den owner also opened up to Us about his slow and steady approach to his food resolutions for 2020. “I think everything in moderation,” he said, noting that he’s trying to stick to a plant-based diet.

“It is hard for me because I am somebody who’s obsessed with all things cheese and dairy and I love my meat,” he admitted. “But it’s just trying to figure out how to make small steps and not try to make it too aggressive. That’s what my biggest thing is, whenever I try to go too hard it’s not sustainable.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi