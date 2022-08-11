Always by his side. Justin Theroux and his dog, Kuma, have been best buds since the actor adopted the pit bull after Hurricane Harvey.

Theroux met the sweet girl at the airport in June 2018 after she was rescued from the devastating storm that affected Texas and Louisiana. Since then, Kuma has become a regular fixture on his Instagram page, where the Leftovers alum regularly uploads the sweetest photos and videos of his four-legged sidekick.

Kuma enjoys lounging by the pool with her dad almost as much as she loves eating treats and making him laugh. She is even known to visit him at work, joining him on set on numerous occasions.

In July 2018, Theroux poked fun at Kuma on Instagram for “hounding me by barking ruff and dograding questions” while doing press for The Spy Who Dumped Me. In April 2019, she landed the cover of Nobleman Magazine alongside the Girl on the Train actor in a stunning photo shoot.

The precious pup has even caught the acting bug from the Washington, D.C. native. She was featured in the 2019 remake of Lady and the Tramp and walked the red carpet at the New York premiere with her owner by her side. The duo also recreated the Disney movie’s iconic spaghetti-sharing scene in a viral Instagram video.

In addition to giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at their daddy-doggy life, Theroux regularly uses his platform to advocate for pit bulls and encourage people to adopt animals in need.

“If you are in the market for a dog, cat, rabbit, or ANY animal… skip the ‘market’ altogether! Go down to your local shelter and get a LIFE!” the American Psycho actor wrote in an April 2022 post which featured numerous adorable snaps of Kuma.

He continued: “There are literally MILLIONS of animals just like Kuma here looking for homes. If you are willing to make this life-changing commitment and able to care for a pet… please VISIT YOUR LOCAL SHELTER! Or even foster one for a while! Our shelters need us ALL to SAVE them all!”

Theroux also shared a cute photo of himself hugging his furry friend in the boxing ring for another April 2022 Instagram upload in honor of National Dogfighting Awareness Day.

“PITBULLS ARE NOT FIGHTERS,” he began the post, which encouraged people to support the HEART Act in conjunction with the ASPCA, which would “ensure that dogfighting victims don’t continue to suffer after their rescue.”

Scroll down to see more adorable moments between Theroux and his best friend: