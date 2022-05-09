If you thought Hollywood’s hottest hunks were something to drool over on their own, just wait until you see them hanging out with their playful pups!

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in Marvel Studios’ Avengers franchise, is a doting dog parent to Dodger, who is frequently photographed alongside the Massachusetts native via social media.

“This is the moment we met,” Evans tweeted in April 2018 alongside video footage of the pup. “He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!”

The Gifted star even inked the canine’s name onto his chest — not long after making the adoption official.

“I mean that’s probably one of the purest relationships I have,” Evans said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October 2020. “It didn’t take much convincing. I’ll never regret that tattoo. I’ve regretted a few in my life, not that one.”

Nick Jonas, for his part, has welcomed two dogs with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, since their 2018 nuptials. (The Quantico alum was already a puppy parent to Diana before they tied the knot.)

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman,” the Jonas Brothers performer wrote on Instagram in November 2019, sharing video footage of Gino waking him up in bed. “I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra.”

The twosome — who welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogate — later welcomed dog Panda into their brood in August 2020.

“It’s actually not a bad thing and I think it’s totally normal,” Jonas said during an April 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after confessing he speaks to his pets like they are real people. “Everyone should talk to their dogs to feel comfortable. I will admit that I didn’t realize I was doing it till the other day and I had a real moment when I said, ‘This has gotten out of hand.’ … [The conversation] was like 20 minutes, working through some things.”

Chris Hemsworth even shared the limelight with his pup Sonny during a GQ Australia photo shoot.

“Congratulations to my dog for receiving her first GQ cover,” the Thor: Love and Thunder star captioned a May 2020 Instagram post, revealing the official portrait of the duo. “She’s usually very private and although a dog of few words and mostly dismissive during the interview I believe that the journalist truly captured her true nature 😜.”

Scroll below to see adorable photos — P.S. you’re welcome — of Hollywood’s hottest hunks and their dogs: