Party of five! Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, have added a new furry friend to their family — a Husky-Australian Shepherd mix named Panda.

The couple — who tied the knot in December 2018 — introduced their pup via Instagram on Saturday, August 8, in a photo featuring themselves playing with Panda and their German Shepherd Gino.

“Our new family portrait,” the Quantico alum, 38, captioned the post. “Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix…. and those eyes… and the ears!!!”

Chopra added that their other dog, Diana, wasn’t there for the impromptu portrait so they decided to photoshop her into the snapshot.

“BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out…so…we made it work,” she wrote.

Jonas, 27, posted the same photo on his Instagram writing, “Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love.”

Panda was also greeted into the Chopra-Jonas clan on Diana and Gino’s Instagram pages, which featured photos and videos of the new puppy.

“These kids … looks like I’ve got my work cut out for me. #ElderSisterDuties,” Diana’s post read. Gino’s caption added, “Boundaries bro… boundaries.”

Chopra has been quarantined with Jonas and their pets amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actress told British Vogue in July that they’ve helped her feel positive while she’s been separated from other members of her family.

“Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my 4-year-old niece, Krishna,” she said at the time. “It’s been incredible watching her discover new things.”

The “Jealous” singer has also been enjoying self-isolation with his wife. He explained to SiriusXM Hits 1’s Celebrity Session in May that the quarantine has allowed them to spend more time together — a task that can be hard with busy schedules.

“[We] only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it’s been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn’t have,” Jonas said. “Similarly, she’s really busy as well in this time, and we’re working from home. So we have that time where it’s sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it’s really lovely.”