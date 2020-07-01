Quarantine struggles. Priyanka Chopra is enjoying self-isolation with her husband, Nick Jonas, but there’s a downside to being separated from the rest of the world.

The Quantico alum, 37, detailed her life with Jonas, 27, in British Vogue‘s “Way Back Home” August issue, which features photos of celebrities amid the coronavirus quarantine.

“Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my 4-year-old niece, Krishna,” Chopra said. “It’s been incredible watching her discover new things.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star has been keeping busy during her downtime with some fun hobbies. “Creativity has always been an outlet for me to relieve anxiety,” Chopra said. “I’ve been writing my book, reading scripts and developing content for film and TV — and I’m trying to learn the piano.”

Jonas shared in a May interview with SiriusXM Hits 1’s Celebrity Session that quarantine has been blissful for the couple, who tied the knot in December 2018.

“[We] only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it’s been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn’t have,” the “Chains” singer said. “Similarly, she’s really busy as well in this time, and we’re working from home. So we have that time where it’s sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it’s really lovely.”

Later that month, Jonas celebrated the second anniversary of their first date via Instagram.

“This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today,” the Jonas Brothers member captioned a photo of himself and Chopra posing in cowboy hats. “It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years.”

Chopra also commemorated their anniversary on her Instagram page with a never-before-seen picture of the pair on their first date at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

“2 years ago today we took our very first picture together,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2018 that the twosome were dating after they were spotted together at the Dodgers game and later at a live performance of Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl.