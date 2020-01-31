Priyanka-Chopra-Reveals-the-Best-Part-of-Being-Married-to-Nick-Jonas

Happiness continues! Priyanka Chopra Jonas gushed about her husband, Nick Jonas, during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“Just knowing that I have my husband by my side is the best perk of all — because he’s the best guy,” the 37-year-old actress told Us. “We have a great time together.”

Chopra Jonas, who has been featured in two Jonas Brothers music videos with sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, noted that she had “fun” working with the famous family on the “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do” videos.

The Quantico alum and the “Jealous” crooner, 27, first started talking via Twitter DM in September 2016. After meeting in person in 2017, the twosome tied the knot in December 2018.

Chopra Jonas, who is set to host the Stella Artois Port de Stella in Miami for the Super Bowl LIV, credited Jonas for helping her know who is playing in the big game on Sunday, February 2.

“My husband is friends with Patrick Mahomes,” the former Miss World told Us about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who is taking on Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. “He told me, ‘OK, you’re going to be in Miami, so all the energy you’re putting out there has to go toward the Chiefs so they have to win.’ I was like, ‘OK, OK I’ve got it, I’ve got it, I’m rooting for the Chiefs, I’ve got it!’”

Chopra Jonas will also be enjoying her time at the European-style festival, which is open to the public from Thursday, January 30 to Saturday, February 1.

“It’s this amazing festival series that Stella is starting which is sort of like a bringing-together of the world’s most vibrant things like music, style, cuisine, people, you know, coming together,” she explained. “It’s right in the beginning before the Super Bowl which is like, the biggest American event that could ever happen so I think it’s the perfect time to bring people together.”

Reporting by Ingrid Meilan