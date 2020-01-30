Priyanka Chopra gave an entirely new meaning to the phrase “vision in white” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. The stunner sent jaws to the floor in a plunging Ralph & Russo gown that plummeted as low as Jennifer Lopez’s Versace dress did in 2000.

Us Weekly had the chance to chat with the star about that iconic red carpet fashion moment, including how she managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction with a dress so low-cut.

The key was a piece of fabric that was practically invisible. “Ralph & Russo, whenever they make couture for me or custom outfits for me, they always do them fitted to my body, keeping these things” — wardrobe malfunctions — “in mind,” Chopra told Us.

She continued. “So as much as people might think it would be hard to manage, they found this incredible tulle the same color as my skin tone and sort of held the dress together with that. So you can’t even see it in the pictures but there was no way it would have happened if they didn’t have that. It was like a netting.”

Chopra made it clear that she won’t take a fashion risk for an awards show. In fact, the dress basically needs to be glued to her body. “When I decide to wear an outfit I’m not someone who’s really nervous because when I walk out of the door, I’m very secure,” explained Chopra. “I don’t leave unless I’m super secure.”

She added with a laugh, “I don’t like wardrobe malfunctions! Nobody does!”

One of the best things about awards season (besides Chopra’s fabulous fashion taste) is that we’re blessed with pics of the entire Jonas family, including sisters-in-law Sophie and Danielle.

Chopra exclusively gave Us a little insight into her group chat with her fellow Jonas wives, including that they text each other outfit details on awards show days. “We send each other pictures of what we’re going to be wearing before, but not for comparison, more like, ‘What do you think about this?’”

“We’re all as a family very individual in our choices and we’re also women who don’t let fashion dictate us, really,” said the actress. “So it’s just for fun, we’re all really tight and we’re close — it’s not like stressful, like ‘Oh my gosh, this is what I’m wearing, what are you wearing!?”

One of Chopra’s upcoming gigs includes hosting the Stella Artois Port de Stella in Miami, a European-style festival celebrating music, style and food — open to the public from January 30 to February 1.