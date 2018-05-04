Your daily moment of fashion gratitude has arrived. Sending praise and appreciation to Priyanka Chopra who is arguably having the chicest two weeks of her entire life. We can always rely on the Quantico star to wear something colorful and feminine — but recently she’s been parading around in outfits that continually up the fashion plate ante. The actress is outdoing herself, much to the benefit of our street style inspo.

From inventive floral frocks with asymmetrical hemlines that really are groundbreaking, to draped and elegant mini dresses and tomboy color-block style, Chopra is covering all of her fashion bases. And she’s mixing things up, opting for a surprise tomboy look here and there and the occasional bodysuit too! It just goes to show, there’s something to be said with giving your style with variety. Take a peak of her best and most recent fashion moments and then go infuse some color into your wardrobe — it’s what Priyanka would want.