Love is in the air! And we’re absolutely blown away by every look fashionable couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are rocking. Their style is classic, clean, chic and sometimes chill (looking at you Nick!).

From matching in stripes to slaying in traditional Indian ghagra cholis these two are locking it down as one of the hottest, most fashionable duos in Hollywood. And there are no limits to when and where they slay! Whether they are spotted at the airport, out and about or even attending a party together – these two are stylish AF anywhere and everywhere. Scroll through and maybe these lovebirds will inspire you and your boo to spruce up your wardrobes.