Looking marvelous in Mumbai! Zendaya and Tom Holland were among the many stars who traveled to India for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre — but the couple didn’t walk the red carpet together.

While the Uncharted actor, 26, walked the Saturday, April 1, red carpet solo in a black suit, Zendaya, 26, posed with retired stylist Law Roach.

The Euphoria star wore a sheer, violet Rahul Mishra sari with a hand-embroidered gold bralette. The embroidery on the skirt is influenced by the cosmos while the bralette’s decoration is inspired by birds.

Meanwhile, Roach, 44, also wore a stunning Rahul Mishra ensemble with Bulgari jewels. “The embroidery … this is so special,” he wrote via Instagram story as he zoomed in on the intricate details.

The Legendary judge posed with Zendaya at the event after slamming rumors of a feud last month.

Roach announced his retirement in early March, and fans quickly began to speculate that he had a falling out with the Dune star. However, Roach denied the rumors.

“[Zendaya is] my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love,” Roach wrote via a series of tweets. “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z … we are forever!”

He later explained that retiring from styling doesn’t mean the end of his relationship with the Emmy Award winner.

“And people will say, ‘Oh, you not gonna leave Zendaya.’ But I don’t have to style Zendaya to be a part of her team and her creativity team, right?” Roach said an interview with The Cut, published on March 17. “So maybe if I choose, you know, not to be her stylist, I can still be her creative director and I can still, you know, manage a stylist or however I choose to do it. I haven’t made a decision. She’s giving me the grace to be able to make that decision because we really have a kinship. Like, you know, we’ve grown up together. And that’s all I ever asked, was for people who I worked so hard for to just give me grace when I need it.”

Zendaya posed with both Roach and designer Rahul Mishra on the red carpet for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Although Holland posed separately, the Spider-Man stars were seen arriving in Mumbai together and enjoyed an outing on a yacht before the event. They were also seen chatting inside the venue with Roach later that night.

They weren’t the only A-listers at the event. Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also traveled to Mumbai for the event.

