Fake news! Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach slammed rumors that he and the actress were at odds following his surprise retirement announcement.

“[Zendaya is] my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love,” Roach, 44, wrote via a series of tweets on Wednesday, March 15. “So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z … we are forever!”

In a third tweet, the Illinois native quipped: “Literally me and Zendaya.” The post featured a GIF of two girls in a field of flowers overlayed by the text, “Me & U must neva part.”

The Legendary judge first sparked speculation that he and the Spiderman: Homecoming star, 26, were at odds on Tuesday, March 14, when he revealed that he was stepping away from the fashion industry.

“My Cup is empty …thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a screenshot of the word “retire” in red and white print. “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Roach started styling Zendaya more than a decade ago when she was only 14 years old. One of his most famous looks for the Euphoria star was at the 2019 Met Gala, where she dressed up in an elaborate Cinderella gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger. The pair even held hands on the red carpet, with the costume designer dressed as her fairy godmother.

In a January 2021 interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Roach opened up about the duo’s long-lasting working relationship.

“It doesn’t seem like 10 years at all. We’ve had a lot of looks and a lot of moments over this decade and every time seems just as magical as the first,” he gushed about his time with the Dune actress. “We know each other like the back of our hands. I’ve been very blessed to be a part of the curation of her style and her fashion identity. We call each other our fashion soulmates.”

In addition to styling Zendaya, Roach has served as a stylist for an endless list of A-list stars including Megan Thee Stallion, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Emma Watson, Anya Taylor Joy, Ariana Grande, Hunter Schafer and more.

Following his retirement announcement on Tuesday — which came as a shock to all — Roach’s friends and family took to social media to urge him to reconsider.

“Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived too hard,” supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote, while designer Christian Siriano said, “Absolutely not.”

Other celebrities were more in favor of Roach stepping away from the fashion world in order to protect his own well-being. “We all come or go on our OWN terms. If you’re done because you want your next role, blessings to you…. If you’re having a ‘moment,’ keep your main character energy! Either way: you got this!” Niecy Nash commented. “Mental health comes first,” Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes agreed.