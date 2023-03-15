Law Roach is more than a stylist — he’s an artist. Through the years, the fashion expert has created memorable red carpet moments for Hollywood’s biggest names, from Zendaya to Celine Dion.

Roach sent shockwaves through the fashion industry, however, in March 2023 when he announced his sudden retirement. Amid his step away from the spotlight, Us Weekly’s Stylish is looking back at his best work.

“My cup is empty,” the Chicago native wrote via Instagram while breaking the news of his retirement. “Thank you to everyone [who has] supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

Roach, who prefers to be called an image architect, began working with Zendaya in 2011 when she was only 14 years old. In a few short years, he transformed the Disney Channel alum into a bonafide fashionista. “We’ve had a lot of looks and a lot of moments over this decade and every time seems just as magical as the first,” Roach told Women’s Wear Daily in January 2021. “I’ve been very blessed to be a part of the curation of her style and her fashion identity. We call each other our fashion soulmates. She calls me her fashion godbrother. It’s just such a beautiful, easy thing. There’s a lot of trust.”

Zendaya and Roach’s fairy tale partnership is responsible for the Tom Ford breastplate she wore to the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2020 and the custom web gown by Valentino she donned for the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in December 2021. She stepped out in an even more breathtaking ensemble by the Italian fashion house at the 74th Emmy Awards the following year. For the September 2022 soirée, the Malcolm & Marie star looked like a princess in a strapless black gown that featured a billowing skirt.

After taking a break from the red carpet, Zendaya made her triumphant return at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, wearing a striking green and black strapless gown with a plunging neckline by Versace. She then dazzled in a flower-covered number by Valentino in February 2023 at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Roach’s styling on Dion is just as noteworthy. While the hitmaker has long been known for her impeccable wardrobe — it’s hard to forget the backwards John Galliano tuxedo she wore to the 1999 Oscars — Roach helped revive her fashion reputation in 2017.

During Paris Couture Fashion Week that year, the “Tell Him” singer was spotted in back-to-back dazzling ensembles that included patterns, textures and asymmetrical silhouettes. He was also the brains behind the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture gown Dion wore to the 2017 Billboard Awards that featured wing-like sleeves. “I don’t think I had dreamt that big of a dream,” Roach said of working with Dion to Vanity Fair in July 2017. “That this legend, this woman who we’ve all grown up to her music, that’s been around for 30 years, was calling me to work with me.”

Keep scrolling to see Roach’s best styling on the stars ahead of his retirement: