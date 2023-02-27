Coming up roses! Zendaya rocked the red carpet solo while attending the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26.

The 26-year-old actress brought a feminine flare — and touch of bouquet beauty — to the awards show, which took place at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Zendaya — who posed without boyfriend Tom Holland — wore a bubblegum pink strapless mermaid gown by Valentino on Sunday with rosettes that flowed down the skirt.

The Between U and Me author gave off Marilyn Monroe vibes with her shorter locks and bold jewels.

The Disney Channel alum stepped out solo to celebrate her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series nod for her performance as Rue on HBO’s Euphoria.

“Oh wow, this is so special,” the Dune star gushed via her Instagram Story last month after nominations were announced.

Many of Zendaya’s fans were hoping to see her walk the carpet with Holland, 26, but the pair are known for keeping their romance private after being linked in July 2021. In fact, the twosome rarely attend events as a couple — but have gushed over their partnership and joint work on the Spider-Man franchise for years.

The England native and Zendaya, who have seldom made red carpet appearances together, initially connected on the set of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” the Shake It Up alum, who plays Holland’s Spider-Man love interest in the MCU franchise, gushed to InStyle in October 2021 of the Uncharted star. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. … Seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist.”

She added at the time: “Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot]. And it was cool to see how [Tom] cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He’d do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, ‘I can do that better.’ I’d be like, ‘Dude, you got it.’ But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.”

Despite keeping a low-profile, the duo’s romance has continued to heat up, with a source telling Us Weekly last year that they are already thinking about their future.

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” the insider exclusively told Us in November 2022, noting their romance seems “serious and permanent.”

Holland and the Greatest Showman actress have continued to prioritize their relationship amid busy work commitments. When Zendaya won her second Emmy Award for Euphoria last year, the Crowded Room star was one of the first people to share his congratulations.

“Well, I didn’t have to text my mom, [Claire Stoermer, when I won] because my mom was already there, she’s here tonight, which is very special,” the Malcolm & Marie star told E! News in September 2022 after taking home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series trophy. “And I texted my boyfriend.”

Scroll below to see photos from Zendaya’s solo outing at the SAG Awards: