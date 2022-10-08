Lucky in love in the city of love! Tom Holland and Zendaya made a rare public appearance together as their private romance continues to strengthen.

The Crowded Room actor and the Euphoria star, both 26, were spotted touring the famed Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, October 7. As a local guide pointed out the well-known works of art, the couple sweetly held hands.

During the outing, Zendaya looked chic in a blue button-down dress with her hair tied up in a sleek bun. Holland, for his part, donned a black-and-white striped shirt and coordinating trousers.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actors have been linked since July 2021, after connecting on set of their first Spider-Man flick two years earlier. Since then, their romance has continued to blossom.

“Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021. “Going public with their relationship has made them even more strong and confident in their relationship.”

The insider noted: “They are still in the new love phase and want to spend every moment together, which works out great because they’ve been doing so much shooting, traveling and press together. He adores her and she thinks he is so smart and funny. … They seem to be in it for the long haul together.”

While the pair have kept their romance relatively private, they can’t help but praise one another as fellow actors.

“There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” Zendaya told InStyle in an interview published last year. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. … Seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist.”

She added at the time: “Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot]. And it was cool to see how [Tom] cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He’d do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, ‘I can do that better.’ I’d be like, ‘Dude, you got it.’ But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.”

Both the England native and the Shake It Up alum have been busy with work commitments across the globe, and their Friday date marked a rare outing together. While Holland has been filming The Crowded Room in New York City, Zendaya has been off in Europe shooting Dune 2. As a result of his shooting schedule, the Uncharted star was also unable to support his love at the Emmy Awards last month when she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria.

“Well, I didn’t have to text my mom, [Claire Stoermer, when I won] because my mom was already there, she’s here tonight, which is very special. And I texted my boyfriend,” the Disney Channel alum told E! News in September after the awards ceremony.