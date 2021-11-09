Everything We Know So Far About Spider Man No Way Home

Our Spidey senses are tingling! Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to give us more of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker — and maybe a few other Spider-Men.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading full speed ahead into the Spider-Verse, which, based on the film’s teaser trailer, is full of early 2000s nostalgia. Our friendly neighborhood superhero is running into a few old foes including the Green Goblin, Electro and Doctor Otto “Ock” Octavius.

After Peter’s identity was exposed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) at the end of 2019’s Spider-Man: Far Away Home, he asks fellow Avenger Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to use his magic to help him get back his anonymity.

Unfortunately, Strange breaks open the multiverse and supervillains from alternate realities arrive to hunt Peter down, according to the first trailer. That includes Doc Ock, played by Alfred Molina, who originated the role of the scientist turned villain in 2004’s Spider-Man 2 starring Tobey Maguire.

Holland told Entertainment Weekly that getting the chance to work with Molina was a blast from Spider-Man movie’s past. “It was really fun to watch him see how technology has advanced,” the Cherry star told the publication in October. “When he was making these films, the arms were puppets, and when we did it, they’re all imaginary and CG. It was quite cool to see him relive it, but also relearn it.”

The trailer for No Way Home hints at possible crossover moments with not only the Sam Raimi-directed films, but The Amazing Spider-Man franchise starring Andrew Garfield. While Holland is staying mum about the details of the film, he told EW that he sees the movie as the end of an era.

“We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise, let’s say,” he noted. “I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy.”

The Uncharted actor continued, “We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

