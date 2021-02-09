Don’t expect to score any spoilers on the third Spider-Man installment from star Tom Holland!

In Esquire’s March 2021 cover story, the 24-year-old English actor admitted that he’s not entirely sure what to say about the film, despite being part of it.

“I honestly have no idea what this film is about,” he explained to the publication. “And I’m eight weeks into shooting it.”

The one aspect of the film that Holland can confirm with certainty is whether former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will make a cameo. Rumors have swirled over the last few months regarding a crossover featuring Maguire, 45, and Garfield, 37, but there has been no validity to the speculation just yet.

“No, no, they will not be appearing in this film,” Holland shared. “Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.”

The Devil All the Time star was cast in the dual role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in June 2015. As the web slinger, he went on to lead Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. He additionally appeared in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

In the past, Holland has been known to accidentally spill spoilers tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He notably revealed a major Avengers: Endgame character’s death during a 2019 appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The Lost City of Z actor’s spoiling habit had gotten so bad that Benedict Cumberbatch — who serves as Doctor Strange in the MCU films — has often stepped in to prevent him from slipping up during press tours.

“Benedict is a great partner for him on the press tour,” Joe Russo, who has directed multiple MCU films, told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. “Because Benedict is actually very good at dancing around spoilers — and monitoring Tom Holland.”

Holland, however, has claimed to have learned his lesson after suffering from many flubs. At the premiere of his film Onward, he was asked about Spider-Man’s future in the MCU after Disney and Sony reached a deal in late 2019 to keep Spider-Man in the superhero franchise. (Sony has owned the rights to Spider-Man since the 1980s, but they originally struck an arrangement with Disney in 2015 to allow for crossover.)

“I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks ago and I know all the secrets,” he told HeyUGuys in February 2020. “But I’ve also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how not to spoil a movie anymore!”

Holland’s third Spider-Man film is slated to debut on December 17, 2021.