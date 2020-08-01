Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and More Actors Who’ve Portrayed Spider-Man

Their spidey senses are tingling! Spider-Man has become one of the most coveted superhero roles in film and television with actors such as Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland stepping into Peter Parker’s shoes.

Maguire was the first to introduce the character on the big screen in Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). Garfield reprised the role in the films The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). The Cider House Rules star told Garfield in 2012 that he was honored to pass the baton to the U.K. native.

“When I heard it was you, I was literally like, f–king perfect,'” Maguire said in an interview with VMAN magazine in 2012. “I just want it to be great, and I thought, ‘What a great actor Andrew is, I’m glad that’s what’s happening here.'”

Garfield added that he was going to give the acclaimed Marvel character the respect it deserves.

“I just feel such a great responsibility to the story and to the fans, because I know in my heart how much this character means to people, because it means that much to me,” he explained. “For the sake of all the people who care about it as much as I do — I want to bring the character to life and make sure they’re as satisfied as they can possibly be.”

Holland, for his part, was introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. He went on to portray the character in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Marvel fans were concerned in 2019 when it looked like Spider-Man might be leaving the MCU after a dispute between Disney and Sony, which owns the cinematic rights to Spider-Man. Holland told Entertainment Weekly at the time that he was sad to say goodbye to the character.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” he said. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

However, Disney and Sony were able to reach an agreement and Holland’s third Spider-Man film was green-lit for production.

Scroll down to see a list of actors who’ve portrayed Spider-Man over the years.