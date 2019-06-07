Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t quite remember all the times she and the Avengers assembled. During her appearance on The Chef Show, the actress was surprised to learn she appeared in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The hilarious moment came as Paltrow, 46, asked The Chef Show cohost Jon Favreau, another actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, how he and friend Roy Choi came up with the Netflix series.

“I started just filming,” Favreau, 52, replied. “We were actually doing it while we were filming Spider-Man. That was the first time.”

“We weren’t in Spider-Man,” Paltrow interjected.

“Yes, we were,” her frequent costar said. “Homecoming. You were in Spider-Man.”

“No,” the Oscar winner replied. “I was in Avengers.”

But Favreau had his MCU lore down pat. “Remember, Spider-Man, at the end?” he said. “And Tom Holland is there, and you’re gonna walk out and do a press conference? I give you the ring? That was Spider-Man.”

“Oh, yes!” an astonished Paltrow responded. “That was Spider-Man? Oh, my God!”

The Oscar winner’s confusion is understandable: Since 2008, she has appeared as Virginia “Pepper” Potts in seven Marvel films, including three Iron Man movies and three Avengers installments. Favreau, meanwhile, has played Harold “Happy” Hogan in six Marvel films, including this year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, in addition to his work directing the first two Iron Man features.

Paltrow isn’t the only Marvel actor to be flummoxed by the franchise’s timeline, however. Brie Larson previously disclosed that she didn’t know she was filming Avengers: Endgame while she showed up on the set of the 2018 film. “I had no idea what I was shooting, what the movie was,” she told the Philippine Daily Inquirer in April. “I didn’t know if anybody else was in a scene with me. I didn’t know anything. And it’s not until you show up that you get your pages for the day. But you only get your part. So it was like a scene that was completely black redacted, and then just my one line.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next Marvel film, will be released in theaters on July 2. Paltrow will star in the upcoming Netflix comedy The Politician, scheduled to start streaming on September 27.

