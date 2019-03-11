Gwyneth Paltrow’s Cheekiest Instagram Comments

A social media star! Gwyneth Paltrow has already established herself as an actress, a philanthropist and a wellness guru — but she’s now slowly becoming one of the most iconic participants on Instagram.

The former Glee actress often uses Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her life, her career and more. In March 2019, Paltrow posted a selfie with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, in honor of his 42nd birthday. “Happy Birthday CAJM. This is a special one,” she captioned the sweet snapshot. “We love you so much. #42.”

One month prior, Paltrow celebrated pal Drew Barrymore’s 44th birthday alongside Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz. The Goop founder shared a pic of the hangout and wrote, “The angel all in white… it’s her birthday!!!!!!! @drewbarrymore we love you dearly. Your immense brain, the way you so perfectly articulate your unique thoughts, your propensity for giant underpants and the deep love and loyalty you have for your friends and daughters fill us with joy and inspiration!!”

But loving messages to those in her inner circle aren’t the only things Paltrow writes on Instagram. The Clean Plate cookbook author has become known for her trolling comments on the photo-sharing platform, many of which are captured by amused fans.

From questions about Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ hookup to her opinion on Justin and Hailey Bieber’s relationship, scroll through the gallery to read some of Paltrow’s cheekiest Instagram comments!