Giving her two cents! Jordyn Woods’ affair with Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson may be dominating headlines, but the news hasn’t exactly rocked Gwyneth Paltrow’s world.

The Seven actress, 46, commented on the scandal after Instagram user @sourpsycho posted a meme about it on Instagram on Wednesday, February 20.

“Jordyn Woods is best friends with the world’s youngest billionaire who gifts her with cars, diamonds, and lavish vacations. You’re telling me there’s a chance she gave all that up for for a guy who rides bench for the Cavs and has a community d—k? THE HORROR,” the meme read.

The Goop founder made her thoughts on the matter known in the comments section of the post, writing, “Can someone explain what’s going on? I have never heard of half these people, someone give me context. Please. It seems serious.”

The scandal that Paltrow missed occurred on Sunday, February 17, when Woods, 21, was caught “making out” with the NBA player, 27, at his home after flirting with each other at SHOREbar in Santa Monica.

“Girls at Tristan’s afterparty on Sunday night weren’t allowed to use their phones at all,” a source told Us Weekly. “But everyone could see that Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other.”

Woods failed to tell her BFF, Kylie Jenner, her then-housemate, about her indiscretion. “Kylie heard about it from Khloé, not Jordyn,” an insider told Us.

Jenner’s former pal moved out of the 21-year-old makeup mogul’s home on Wednesday, February 20, and multiple sources tell Us that the girls future as friends remains unclear.

“Jordyn and Kylie are sisters and inseparable best friends. The family doesn’t expect them to not be friends anymore,” one insider exclusively told Us. “Time will dictate what happens here.”

Another insisted: “At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life. But they’re all looking at it as if she better be,” a second source previously told Us.

