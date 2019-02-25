Girl gang! Drew Barrymore celebrated her 44th birthday on Saturday, February 23, with a group of friends, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz.

The Santa Clarita Diet star, who turned 44 on Friday, February 22, posted an Instagram pic the next day celebrating the special occasion. In the photo, Barrymore posed on a staircase with a group of girlfriends, including her former Charlie’s Angels costar, 46, the Goop creator, also 46, and Nicole Richie.

After thanking her “sister” Diaz for bringing the party together in the caption, Barrymore went on to write, “Everyone knows I love my kids and my girlfriends. That has been the main focus of of my life. So thank you GPS (my nickname for the women who knows where everything is).”

The Flower Beauty creator added: “I also want to tell you that I just got new underwear! And they are actually smaller than the parachute size I used to have. You will be so proud of me! 44 is lookin good!”

Paltrow was the first to post the same sweet shot to social media. “The angel all in white… it’s her birthday!!!!!!!” she captioned the photo on Friday. “@drewbarrymore we love you dearly. Your immense brain, the way you so perfectly articulate your unique thoughts, your propensity for giant underpants and the deep love and loyalty you have for your friends and daughters fill us with joy and inspiration!!”

Before celebrating with her friends, Barrymore posted a selfie to Instagram in a red “California” tee. “44 and NEVER BETTER,” she wrote. “Go shorty, it’s my birthday.”

The Wildflower author also shared a text from her pharmacy, wishing her a happy birthday. “Also being 44,” she captioned the screenshot. “@zitomerpharmacy is heaven. Getting old enough where I am a valued customer! Yay.”

